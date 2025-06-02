Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Within the framework of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Summit in Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, in particular, investments in Ukrainian arms production.

"Vilnius. During a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, we discussed Ukraine's defense support, cooperation within the coalition of shelters, and EU membership. The most important thing is investments in Ukrainian weapons production and co-production. I told you about our 'Drone Line' project, which has already proven its effectiveness. We discussed how it can be scaled up," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

The parties separately discussed diplomacy. "We expect a real result from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, the return of children, and a meeting at the leadership level," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Orpo and the people of Finland for all the support provided.