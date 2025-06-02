Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:27 02.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production

1 min read
Zelenskyy, Finnish PM discuss investments in Ukrainian arms production
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

Within the framework of the Bucharest Nine and Nordic Summit in Vilnius, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed defense support with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, in particular, investments in Ukrainian arms production.

"Vilnius. During a meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, we discussed Ukraine's defense support, cooperation within the coalition of shelters, and EU membership. The most important thing is investments in Ukrainian weapons production and co-production. I told you about our 'Drone Line' project, which has already proven its effectiveness. We discussed how it can be scaled up," Zelenskyy said in his Telegram channel on Monday.

The parties separately discussed diplomacy. "We expect a real result from today's meeting in Istanbul: a ceasefire, an exchange of prisoners, the return of children, and a meeting at the leadership level," Zelenskyy said.

He thanked Orpo and the people of Finland for all the support provided.

Tags: #vilnius_summit #zelenskyy #finland

MORE ABOUT

20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:02 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

17:48 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

Zelenskyy and partners at Vilnius summit agree on new solutions to support Ukraine's defense

17:37 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

Zelenskyy signs law for Ukraine's accession to European roaming space

14:41 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

Zelenskyy on talks in Istanbul: Issues of ceasefire, return of abducted children important

12:05 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Vilnius to participate in summit

10:53 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to continue to offer complete ceasefire in Istanbul despite lack of counter-proposals from Russia

13:11 31.05.2025
Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss first, next meetings of delegations in Istanbul

20:28 30.05.2025
Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

Senators Graham, Blumenthal meet with Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

LATEST

Ukraine and Russia agree in Istanbul on POW swap of ‘1,000 for 1,000’ – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy, Norwegian PM discuss security issues

Ukraine can cover up to 40% of its weapons needs through domestic production – Zelenskyy

Umerov: Russia only today hands over ‘its document’ on ceasefire, we will have a week to study it

Umerov: Further talks with Russia will only make sense if there’s preparation at leaders level. We propose next meeting to be held at late June

Russia still refuses to agree to unconditional ceasefire – Kyslytsia

Istanbul agrees on all for all swap formula in two categories – GUR

Russia again against US presence during meeting in Istanbul – Kyslytsia

Turkish MFA: Russia-Ukraine talks doesn’t end negatively

Ukraine and Russia agree on POW swap – Umerov

AD
AD