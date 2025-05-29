Interfax-Ukraine
15:29 29.05.2025

SkyUp Airlines launches flights from two Romanian airports

Ukrainian airline SkyUp Airlines will start operating regular flights from two airports in Romania from June 16, the airline's press service reported on Thursday.

From June 16, SkyUp will start operating flights from Bucharest International Airport (OTP) to Heraklion (Crete, Greece). Ticket prices start from EUR 52 one-way. From June 20, flights to Larnaca (Cyprus) will be added - ticket prices start from EUR 53. Also, from June 20, SkyUp will start operating flights to Larnaca from another Romanian international airport, Avram Iancu (CLJ) in Cluj-Napoca. Ticket prices start from EUR 57.

"Continuing to expand our presence in Europe, we are focused on creating a sustainable business that meets modern challenges, creating new opportunities for our customers and partners. Together with our strategic partner - the tour operator Join UP! - we are strengthening our positions in the international market, expanding our presence in promising European destinations," SkyUp CEO Dmytro Sieroukhov said.

It was previously reported that SkyUp Airlines began operating regular flights from two airports in Poland on May 27,

From April 2025, SkyUp began regular flights from Chisinau to the following destinations: Paris, Nice (France), Lisbon (Portugal), Barcelona, ​​Alicante and Palma de Mallorca (Spain), Larnaca (Cyprus), as well as Thessaloniki, Athens and Heraklion (Greece).

Subsequently, the airline added three more destinations from Chisinau - from June the airline will start operating flights to Berlin (Germany), Stockholm (Sweden) and Prague (Czech Republic).

SkyUp increased passenger traffic by 61.6% in 2024 compared to 2023 to 2.5 million passengers.

