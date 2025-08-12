Interfax-Ukraine
20:02 12.08.2025

Zelenskyy after talk with Romanian President: Trump's determination, European unity decide everything now

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Romanian President Nicușor Dan the next joint steps in diplomacy and preparations for the diplomatic contacts scheduled for Wednesday.

"I thanked Nicușor Dan and all EU leaders for today's statement of clear support for the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. We all agree: the first step to a fair peace should be a ceasefire. Now everything is decided by President Trump's determination and European unity. If Russia is not ready to stop the killings, then there should be sanctions on its economy that will force it to do so," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

He thanked Romania for supporting the synchronous and joint movement with Moldova towards the EU, invited Dan to Ukraine and reported on the preparation of the visit.

As reported, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and heads of European governments on Wednesday regarding the war in Ukraine. According to Politico, citing a German government spokesman, the virtual meeting will focus on options for pressure on Russia, issues regarding the Ukrainian territories seized by Russia, security guarantees for Kyiv and the sequence of potential peace talks.

