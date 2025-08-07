Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:09 07.08.2025

Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

1 min read
Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Issues of coordinating efforts on Ukraine's path to the EU, as well as defense cooperation and participation in the restoration of Ukraine, were discussed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu during a meeting as part of the first visit of the head of Romanian diplomacy to Ukraine after taking office.

"We discussed strengthening defense cooperation, in particular the possibility of joint production. One of the options we are considering is a model similar to the Danish one. A separate part of the conversation was the involvement of Romanian business in the restoration of Ukraine. I invited a special envoy for restoration issues to come to Ukraine together with a business delegation," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening following the meeting.

The parties also agreed to move forward on practical issues - the construction of a bridge across Tisza, border traffic, and an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation, the head of the Ukrainian government said.

Tags: #romania #cooperation

MORE ABOUT

21:00 07.08.2025
New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

New round of political consultations in Ukraine-Romania-Moldova format to be held in Chernivtsi on Friday

20:22 07.08.2025
Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

20:14 07.08.2025
Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

19:17 07.08.2025
Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

12:14 07.08.2025
New Romanian FM to visit Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital

New Romanian FM to visit Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital

20:44 06.08.2025
Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

14:04 22.07.2025
Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

Defense ministers of Ukraine and Romania discuss training of Ukrainian military and pilots

20:19 11.07.2025
Ukraine, Italy sign action plan to restore water management infrastructure, develop European air monitoring system - Environment Ministry

Ukraine, Italy sign action plan to restore water management infrastructure, develop European air monitoring system - Environment Ministry

19:44 11.07.2025
Ukraine and Italy sign memo on cooperation in science, research and higher education

Ukraine and Italy sign memo on cooperation in science, research and higher education

16:24 30.06.2025
In Romania, bus with 60 Ukrainians gets into accident, one person dies, five more injured – media

In Romania, bus with 60 Ukrainians gets into accident, one person dies, five more injured – media

HOT NEWS

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

President of European Commission discusses with Zelenskyy next steps towards concluding peace agreement, Ukraine's membership in EU

Trump, Putin to hold bilateral meeting in the coming days; discussions underway for trilateral summit with Zelensky

LATEST

Defense Ministry priorities for 2025: development of defense industry, improving management, digitalization – Shmyhal

Witkoff to brief Ukrainian, NATO officials on Putin meeting

SAPO head on detectives' case: No one ever provides real evidence of law violations

All decisions on war ending in Ukraine concern all of Europe and Europe should influence processes

AMCU allows German company HHLA to buy intermodal terminal in Zakarpattia

Ukraine and Moldova should open first negotiating clusters with EU together – Sybiha

Trump to meet with Putin only if he meets with Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy grateful to von der Leyen for her position on Europe's participation in all Ukraine-related processes

Ukraine and Moldova extend 'transport visa-free regime' until late 2027

Russia's use of Zaporizhia NPP to cover shelling of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure is an act of nuclear terrorism - Ukrainian MFA

AD
AD