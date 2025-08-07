Svyrydenko, Romanian FM discuss European integration, joint military production, recovery

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/yulia.svyrydenko/

Issues of coordinating efforts on Ukraine's path to the EU, as well as defense cooperation and participation in the restoration of Ukraine, were discussed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Toiu during a meeting as part of the first visit of the head of Romanian diplomacy to Ukraine after taking office.

"We discussed strengthening defense cooperation, in particular the possibility of joint production. One of the options we are considering is a model similar to the Danish one. A separate part of the conversation was the involvement of Romanian business in the restoration of Ukraine. I invited a special envoy for restoration issues to come to Ukraine together with a business delegation," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening following the meeting.

The parties also agreed to move forward on practical issues - the construction of a bridge across Tisza, border traffic, and an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation, the head of the Ukrainian government said.