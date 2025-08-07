Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:17 07.08.2025

Zelenskyy discusses security situation with Romanian FM

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Silvia-Toiu in Kyiv, with whom he discussed the security situation and diplomacy.

“We also talked about the security situation, diplomacy, the training of Ukrainian servicemembers in Romania, and joint infrastructure and energy projects. There are concrete proposals on how to strengthen ties and bolster security in the Black Sea region,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President noted that this is the first visit of the Romanian Foreign Minister to Ukraine since taking office and an important signal of support.

He thanked Romania for military, political, logistical assistance and significant strengthening of air defense.

“Russian strikes pose a threat to the entire region, and the Romanian parliament’s decision to shoot down drones entering Romanian airspace is entirely justified. We discussed what we can do together to protect our communities from aerial attacks,” Zelenskyy added.

In turn, the head of the Romanian Foreign Ministry assured of support.

"I came here to repeat the message of our unwavering friendship from President Nicusor Dan, from the Prime Minister and the entire government. Obviously, the people of Romania are also grateful. I convey this message that we understand that your struggle gives us security in the region. We are incredibly grateful for this and we understand this very much," she said.

According to the presidential press service, the parties also discussed the continuation and expansion of training programs for Ukrainian military personnel in Romania, in particular F-16 pilots and marines.

In addition, the movement of Ukraine and Moldova towards the EU and the development of bilateral relations were discussed.

Zelenskyy extended an invitation to Romanian President Nicusor Dan to visit Ukraine.

