Shmyhal, Healey discuss preparations for next Rammstein meeting in Sept

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed preparations for the next meeting in the Rammstein format with his British counterpart John Healey.

"The meeting will take place in September. We coordinated the main positions. I thanked Britain for the active preparation and organization of the meeting," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

In addition, the parties discussed the development of joint production and the implementation of bilateral projects in the defense industry.

"We expect that the UK will play an important role in the new US-NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism," Shmyhal noted.

He thanked British partners for the high level of support and involvement in strengthening the security of Ukraine and Europe.