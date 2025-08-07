Interfax-Ukraine
New Romanian FM to visit Kyiv, Okhmatdyt hospital

Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu has announced her visit to Kyiv on Thursday, after holding talks in the capital, she will head to Chernivtsi.

"The first bilateral visit of the Romanian Foreign Minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion in 2022 begins today. This is a clear signal of our unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. I will hold talks with senior Ukrainian officials on all issues of common interest, and then continue my visit to Chernivtsi," she said on X.

According to the minister, the day began with a visit to the Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kyiv, a year after it was deliberately and brutally attacked by the Russian Federation.

"It was a terrible war crime that shook the world and will not go unpunished," she noted.

Toiu also visited the School of Superheroes, which operates at the National Cancer Institute.

"I was deeply moved by the determination of these children to continue their education while undergoing long-term treatment. The Foundation of First Lady Olena Zelenska, with the support of international partners, is working hard to ensure that there are more bright days for these children. I expressed my sincere admiration and best wishes to all these superheroes who teach us to never give up," the minister said.

She said Romania will continue to stand by the Ukrainians in their legitimate struggle.

As reported, in June 2025, a new coalition government was approved at the plenary session of both chambers of the Romanian Parliament on Monday, headed by former interim president and leader of the National Liberal Party, Ilie Bolozhan.

The new Romanian government includes 16 ministers and several deputy prime ministers. The positions of Minister of Defense and Minister of Foreign Affairs were given to representatives of the pro-European Union for the Salvation of Romania - Ionuț Moșteanu and Oana-Silvia Țoiu, respectively.

