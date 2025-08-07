Kyiv-Bucharest railway service to be launched in test mode – Sybiha

A direct railway service between Kyiv and Bucharest will be launched in test mode on Thursday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"A direct railway service between Kyiv and Bucharest will be launched in test mode today. Two special carriages will leave for the Romanian capital via Chisinau today and return to Kyiv tomorrow," he said during a statement to the media together with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu.

Sybiha also thanked Romania for the rapid pace of construction of a new bridge over the Tisza River, which will allow the opening of a new checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Romanian border "Bila Tserkva - Sighetu Marmației" in the near future.

"All these projects should work for the benefit of the citizens of our countries. Including the Ukrainian community in Romania and the Romanian community in Ukraine, which are bridges of good neighborliness between our states," the minister said.