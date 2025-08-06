Ukraine, Romania plan to open Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by 2025

Ukraine and Romania plan to open the Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point by the end of this year on a temporary infrastructure for passenger cars, while the "full" infrastructure is being built, Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach said following a meeting with State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure of Romania Ionel Scrioșteanu.

"The construction of the new Bila Tserkva – Sighetu Marmației border crossing point is a priority. The contract has been signed for the work. The construction itself will be divided into three stages. This is a large infrastructure project that requires time and resources," Derkach said on Facebook.

Among other key agreements, he named the synchronization of work at the largest checkpoint with Romania, the Porubne – Siret border crossing, in order to simultaneously complete work on building lanes for trucks. This will allow for a doubling of throughput, the deputy minister emphasized.

According to him, the issue of opening local checkpoints was also discussed, in particular, one each in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia regions. It is noted that these checkpoints will be created for cars and pedestrians.

Among the latest joint developments, Derkach recalled the possibility of large-capacity buses freely traveling through the Diakivtsi – Rakovets border crossing.

"The next step is to consolidate this decision without restrictions on an indefinite basis. Plus, add the possibility of crossing with empty trucks. Romanian colleagues are considering this possibility and will return with feedback," the deputy minister said.