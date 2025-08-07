Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:22 07.08.2025

Ukraine to open consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end – Sybiha

1 min read
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha has said Ukraine plans to open a consulate in Romanian Sighetu Marmației by year-end.

"Ukraine and Romania will soon strengthen diplomatic presence in our countries. In particular, the Ukrainian side will open a consulate by year-end. Thank you for your support in this decision," he said during a statement to the media together with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu.

The minister said Ukraine appreciates Romania's approach in resolving the most sensitive issues in bilateral relations between the countries.

"We agreed that guaranteeing the rights of our national minorities is our absolute priority. We agreed to counteract any hybrid influences on these issues," Sybiha said.

He said the Kremlin does not abandon its intention to sow distrust between our countries and peoples. "It will not work," the minister added.

