Russia’s terms put forward at talks in Istanbul unrealistic – Zelenskyy at meeting with Vance, Rubio

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with Vice President of the United States of America J.D. Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the press service of the head of state reports.

"During the meeting, the president informed about the negotiations in Istanbul and the unrealistic conditions put forward by Russia for establishing a long-term ceasefire. The low level of the Russian delegation indicated that it did not have the authority to make any decisions," the report states.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine consistently supports all American proposals and is conducting a constructive dialogue for the sake of achieving a just and lasting peace.

The Head of State also spoke about how Russia was violating the ceasefire, which it itself proposed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that all this indicates that Moscow has no intention of ending the war, and that is why pressure is needed to force Russia to agree to a full, unconditional ceasefire.

The meeting discussed in detail the position of each side and further steps that could change the situation, including strong sanctions against Russia.