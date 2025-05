Umerov on Zelenskyy's contacts with Putin: We also working on this issue

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations at the talks in Istanbul discussed, in particular, the issue of further contacts between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin.

"We discussed it. We are also working on this issue," said the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, after a meeting in Istanbul on Friday, answering questions from journalists.