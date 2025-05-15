Zelenskyy: If Putin ready for talks we should meet without any conditions, but he doesn’t want ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that if Vladimir Putin is ready for ceasefire talks, they should meet without any conditions.

"I believe that the Kremlin leader must demonstrate his leadership. If he is ready for negotiations, we must meet without any conditions. He wanted to - let's meet," Zelenskyy said at a press conference in Ankara on Thursday.

At the same time, he is convinced that Putin proposed direct negotiations because he did not want a ceasefire.