Zelenskyy-Erdogan meeting is over

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended.

Press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nykyforov, reported this to journalists.

As it is known, the meeting between the presidents took place in Ankara.