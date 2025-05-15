Interfax-Ukraine
13:18 15.05.2025

Reps of MFA, Defense Ministry, Military Intelligence arrive from Ukraine for talks in Turkey – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian delegation that arrived in Turkey for negotiations on the ceasefire includes representatives of the Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, as well as military intelligence, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"We have a delegation at the highest level: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the military, our intelligence, representatives of all intelligence services," Zelenskyy told reporters at the airport after arriving in Ankara on Thursday.

