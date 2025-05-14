USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

The United States opposes extending an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, it is likely that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held at the level of foreign ministers, ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the agency, at the moment, invitations to the meeting have actually been sent to only four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the information provided, the calendar includes a dinner that the Dutch monarchs offered to the leaders on the evening of June 24 – at which, as expected, Asian partners will be present.

The meeting, dedicated to increasing military spending and finalizing the goals for forces and capabilities, will take place on Wednesday, June 25. At present – ​​but this is unlikely to change – there are no plans to hold the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of leaders, as in the past. One hypothesis, at least in order not to exclude Kyiv, is to organize it at the level of foreign and defense ministers, who will be present at the summit in any case.