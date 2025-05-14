Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:02 14.05.2025

USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

1 min read
USA opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague – media

The United States opposes extending an invitation to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to participate in the NATO summit in The Hague on June 24, it is likely that the meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will be held at the level of foreign ministers, ANSA reported on Wednesday, citing diplomatic sources.

According to the agency, at the moment, invitations to the meeting have actually been sent to only four Asian partners: Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

According to the information provided, the calendar includes a dinner that the Dutch monarchs offered to the leaders on the evening of June 24 – at which, as expected, Asian partners will be present.

The meeting, dedicated to increasing military spending and finalizing the goals for forces and capabilities, will take place on Wednesday, June 25. At present – ​​but this is unlikely to change – there are no plans to hold the NATO-Ukraine Council at the level of leaders, as in the past. One hypothesis, at least in order not to exclude Kyiv, is to organize it at the level of foreign and defense ministers, who will be present at the summit in any case.

Tags: #zelenskyy #nato_summit #usa

MORE ABOUT

21:08 14.05.2025
Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

Turkey not expecting Trump on Thurs, but doesn't rule out he'll come if Putin does the same

20:48 14.05.2025
Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

Trump says he expects ‘good news’ on Russia-Ukraine war settlement in coming days

20:08 14.05.2025
USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

USA opposes Zelenskyy's invitation to NATO summit in June – media

14:20 14.05.2025
Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

Voyage Theater Company and Theater on Zhukah Launch a Joint Project of Readings of Ukrainian and American Drama

10:38 14.05.2025
Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

09:47 14.05.2025
Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

09:36 14.05.2025
Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

21:07 13.05.2025
Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

20:42 13.05.2025
Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

18:22 13.05.2025
Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

HOT NEWS

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

Russian army strikes industrial facility in Sumy - city authorities

Russia attacks Ukraine at night with ballistic missile, 145 UAVs: 80 drones shot down, 42 more lost in location

LATEST

Death toll from missile strike on Sumy community grows to three

France contributes EUR 10 mln to EBRD Chornobyl Fund account to restore confinement over Shelter at Chornobyl NPP

Nova Poshta closes one branch in Kherson due to shelling

Banks may ease limits on P2P transfers after creating drop register – IABU

EBRD prepares sovereign guaranteed loan to Ukrnafta for cogeneration power plant project up to 250 MW

Hladkovsky is in Spain, but not detained – lawyer

There’s opportunity window to really improve situation in Ukraine in next two weeks - NATO Secretary General

Putin should stop rejecting ceasefire and avoiding meeting with Zelenskyy – Sybiha

In Sumy, two dead, nine injured, two of them in serious condition - city council

One person known to be killed in Russian missile strike on industrial facility in Sumy – local authorities

AD
AD