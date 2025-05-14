Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Le Monde on Tuesday.

"In an interview with the French Le Monde, I noted that President Zelenskyy will go to Turkey. Even if Putin refuses direct contact. And this will be a clear signal to the entire world: Moscow does not want peace, is not ready for serious negotiations," Yermak said on his own Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We hope that the United States, our strategic partner, will maintain its role in the process. We are grateful to Steve Witkoff for constructive talks and understanding that a ceasefire is a logical step. We are also grateful to President Trump for a clear message: if Putin does not want peace, Ukraine will get more than it can imagine... If Putin does not come, this is the moment to act. The American package from Senator Lindsey Graham and new EU sanctions should hit Russia's energy and finances," Yermak added.

"But the main thing is our final place in NATO. Without this, there will be no real guarantees. And we will never allow Russia to have a veto right over our future," the Presidential Office head said.