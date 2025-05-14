Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:36 14.05.2025

Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

2 min read
Zelenskyy to go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact – Yermak

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will go to Turkey even if Putin refuses direct contact, head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak said in an interview with Le Monde on Tuesday.

"In an interview with the French Le Monde, I noted that President Zelenskyy will go to Turkey. Even if Putin refuses direct contact. And this will be a clear signal to the entire world: Moscow does not want peace, is not ready for serious negotiations," Yermak said on his own Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"We hope that the United States, our strategic partner, will maintain its role in the process. We are grateful to Steve Witkoff for constructive talks and understanding that a ceasefire is a logical step. We are also grateful to President Trump for a clear message: if Putin does not want peace, Ukraine will get more than it can imagine... If Putin does not come, this is the moment to act. The American package from Senator Lindsey Graham and new EU sanctions should hit Russia's energy and finances," Yermak added.

"But the main thing is our final place in NATO. Without this, there will be no real guarantees. And we will never allow Russia to have a veto right over our future," the Presidential Office head said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #turkey

MORE ABOUT

10:38 14.05.2025
Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

Brazilian President plans to ask Putin to meet with Zelenskyy

09:47 14.05.2025
Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

Yermak announces Zelenskyy's intention to attend inaugural service of Pope Leo XIV on Sunday

19:23 13.05.2025
Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

17:46 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

17:45 13.05.2025
Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

17:35 13.05.2025
If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

17:32 13.05.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

17:00 13.05.2025
Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

Trump has yet to decide whether to visit Turkey in connection with talks between Ukraine, Russia – media

16:07 13.05.2025
Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

Kellogg, Witkoff to go to Turkey for talks between Russia, Ukraine – media

20:43 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

HOT NEWS

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

LATEST

Three Ukrainians arrested in Germany, Switzerland on suspicion of sabotage attacks in favor of Russia – media

G7 ambassadors meet with Ukrainian opposition leaders

EX-First Deputy Secretary of NSDC Hladkovsky, accused of causing UAH 17.4 mln damage to state, detained in Spain

EU Council to finally approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia on May 20

EU agrees on 17th package of sanctions against Russia, 189 more shadow fleet vessels added to list

Meloni expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Person killed, two others injured in UAV strike on Sumy

Polish hauliers end blockade at Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine

Lavrov, Ushakov may represent Russia at talks in Turkey – media

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

AD
AD