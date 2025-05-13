Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:42 13.05.2025

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko handed over to the U.S. Embassy an official note of Ukraine confirming the completion of internal procedures regarding the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. to Ukraine Julie Davis said.

"Today I met with Yulia Svyrydenko. She delivered Ukraine's official note confirming completion of its internal procedures for the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund. We welcome this important step and look forward to moving ahead together," Davis said in a statement posted on the Telegram channel of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine on Tuesday.

Svyrydenko later confirmed that Ukraine "has completed all necessary procedures to launch the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction [Investment] Fund."

"We can safely say that we have managed to fulfill the task set for our negotiating team by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, because we have an equal Agreement aimed at the future. The Agreement that respects Ukraine's national interests, provides for joint management and investment with America. The Agreement has no debt provisions and there is an obligation to invest exclusively in Ukraine," she said on Facebook.

"This is another clear signal: Ukraine is on the path to strategic investments," Svyrydenko said.

As reported, on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of a reconstruction investment fund, Ukraine's contribution to which will consist of half of the funds that will be received after the agreement enters into force from the rent for the extraction of minerals (oil, gas, gas condensate, etc.) from new licenses, the issuance of new special permits for the use of subsoil, as well as from the sale of the state part of the production under new production sharing agreements. The agreement became known as the "subsoil agreement" or "mineral agreement." Some 338 MPs voted for bill No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement.

According to the explanatory note, the bill was developed to implement the domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the Agreement between the Governments of Ukraine and the United States on the Establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, concluded on April 30, 2025 in Washington, District of Columbia, in accordance with the legislation of Ukraine.

On April 30, the United States and Ukraine signed an agreement on the establishment of the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund with a 50/50 participation distribution. It contains 12 articles and a list of critical materials, is of a financial nature. From Ukraine, the participant in the fund will be the Agency for Support of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) under the Ministry of Economy, from the United States – the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

