Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
11:44 08.01.2026

Online application portal for U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund launched

3 min read

Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, together with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), has announced the launch of an online portal for submitting investment projects to the U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund (URIF).

"Our goal for this year is to sign the first three investment agreements. These should be strong, well-structured projects in priority sectors that will deliver clear results for recovery and be attractive to international investors," the ministry quoted Economy Minister Oleksiy Sobolev as saying in a statement published on its website on Wednesday.

He added that the Fund expects high-quality applications and the first investments as early as the coming months.

The URIF will primarily consider project proposals in the following sectors: critical minerals (upstream and midstream), energy (including power generation, transmission, and hydrocarbon extraction), transport and logistics, information and communications technology, as well as emerging technologies. In the first years of operation, the Fund plans to prioritize equity investments and equity-like instruments (quasi-equity).

According to the release, after an application is submitted, the Fund’s team conducts an initial review of the proposal. If there is interest, the applicant is contacted to clarify details and to request additional materials (in particular, a financial model, project structure, confirmation of readiness for implementation, information on partners, etc.). Project evaluation also includes an analysis of key risks and approaches to mitigating them; requirements and instruments may differ depending on the sector, project stage, and financing structure.

The U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was established by an agreement between Ukraine and the United States in late spring 2025. Its initial capital of $150 million is formed from equal contributions by both parties – $75 million from the United States via DFC and $75 million from Ukraine. These funds are intended to prepare the first investments, the implementation of which is to begin in 2026.

Ukraine has further committed to transfer to the Fund 50% of the funds that will be received after the agreement enters into force in the form of fees for new and "dormant" licenses and royalties for the extraction of mineral resources. The agreement became known as the "subsoil agreement" or the "minerals agreement."

On December 3 and 11, the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine conducted three successful auctions for special permits to use oil and gas fields: the total sale price amounted to UAH 1,403.9 million, half of which will go to the URIF.

Within the Fund’s governance structure, a governing board and four specialized committees have been formed: investment, audit, administrative, and project origination.

In mid-November, the international consulting group Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) was appointed as the Fund’s investment adviser, and on December 18, following the second meeting of the Fund’s Board of Directors, it was announced that the Fund was ready to begin operational activities and consider projects for its first investments in 2026.

Tags: #reconstruction #portals

MORE ABOUT

20:15 30.12.2025
Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

Japan transfers about EUR 47.7 mln for Ukraine’s reconstruction, agrees to launch new phase of Emergency Recovery Program

10:46 18.12.2025
Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

Zelenskyy: If a peace plan is agreed, funds from Russian assets will go entirely to reconstruction

21:03 18.11.2025
Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

19:18 14.11.2025
Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

Main water pipeline in Mykolaiv region to be reconstructed with EUR 3.6 mln grant from Impact Fund Denmark – Nefco

20:41 06.11.2025
Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

Kyiv region to receive over UAH 730 mln to complete 30 reconstruction projects

19:55 30.10.2025
Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

Cabinet okays redistributing state budget subvention to 15 extra restoration projects

20:58 18.09.2025
Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

Kyiv Investment Forum to be held in Berlin on Nov 12 – Klitschko

18:21 20.08.2025
Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

Govt allocates UAH 300 mln for Kyiv region reconstruction – Svyrydenko

19:19 18.08.2025
American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

American-Ukrainian Fund to adopt number of technical decisions to launch work at first meeting in Sept – Sobolev

20:09 13.08.2025
Ukrainian energy companies promptly restore damaged gas production, transportation facilities – Ministry of Energy

Ukrainian energy companies promptly restore damaged gas production, transportation facilities – Ministry of Energy

HOT NEWS

After war, investments to be made in military-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure and finance – Yatsenyuk

West indirectly makes large investments in Ukraine during war – Yatsenyuk

U.S. fund UMAEF invests in monobank developer Fintech-IT Group at $1 bln valuation, plans IPO

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

KSE to invest $10 mln in transforming Kyiv Golf Club into world-class university campus – KSE President

LATEST

Share of investment demand recovers to 30% in 2025

Danube has become key logistics corridor for Ukraine and element of security for whole of Europe

Romania has announced its intention to become logistics hub for Ukraine's reconstruction, according to Senate President Abrudian

Italy to invest over EUR 42 mln in restoration of monuments, modernization of infrastructure in Odesa region

IFC and EBRD co-invest $25 mln in Dragon Capital's Rebuild Ukraine Fund

After war, investments to be made in military-industrial complex, energy, infrastructure and finance – Yatsenyuk

West indirectly makes large investments in Ukraine during war – Yatsenyuk

DTEK Grids invest almost UAH 3 bln in preparation for new heating season

Partners invest EUR 3 mln in restoration of Ukrainian culture – Berezhna

Oil, gas seen as key for U.S. subsoil deal and major investments – ex-Naftogaz head Kobolev

AD
AD