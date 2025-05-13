If Putin does not come to Turkey, all promises of US, European leaders about Russia-related sanctions must be fulfilled – Zelenskyy

The failure of Vladimir Putin to come to peace talks in Turkey will be regarded as the final demonstration of the Russian side's unreadiness to end the war, which means that all promises of the U.S. and European leaders about imposing sanctions against Russia must be fulfilled, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I believe that Putin's non-arrival, and again the games, is the final point of his demonstration that they are not ready for the end of the war. So all the promises, realistic and clear promises of the United States, Europe, and leaders of other countries must be fulfilled. Otherwise, you will not force Russia to take steps, to one or another format of de-escalation. So there will be sanctions," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.