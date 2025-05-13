Zelenskyy to meet with Erdogan in Ankara on Thurs, ready to fly with him to Istanbul if Putin is there

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in Ankara and announced an agreement between them to fly to Istanbul together if Vladimir Putin arrives there.

"We talked to President Erdogan that I will have a meeting with him in the capital of Turkey. This is Ankara. It will be on Thursday, May 15th. We will wait for the meeting with Putin in Turkey so that Russia does not manipulate the cities and does not say that Putin is not ready to fly to Ankara, but is ready to fly only to Istanbul. I want to say right away that if Putin flies to Istanbul, and not to the capital, I have conveyed a signal to President Erdogan, and the Turkish side is ready that President Erdogan and I will fly to Istanbul. That is, in any case, we will do everything to ensure that this meeting takes place," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Tuesday.