Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:56 13.05.2025

Situation in Novopavlivka axis quite difficult, enemy trying to break through to administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region

3 min read
Situation in Novopavlivka axis quite difficult, enemy trying to break through to administrative border with Dnipropetrovsk region

Active fighting is underway in the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy is trying to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, said the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn.

"We have a rather difficult situation in the Novopavlivka axis, because the enemy is actively continuing both shelling and clashes, assaults by small groups of infantry, trying to break through to the administrative border of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. That is why a lot of enemy assault infantry has gathered there today," he said during a telethon.

According to the spokesman, these are assault units from four Russian regiments, which are trying to carry out their assault actions on a relatively small section of the contact line. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are conducting maneuver defense, trying to destroy the enemy. The enemy here, according to Voloshyn, suffers heavy losses, in particular, approximately 150 personnel per day.

In addition, during the assaults, the enemy uses combat equipment, as well as a large number of motorcycle equipment, which the Defense Forces are also destroying.

Voloshin emphasized that in the Novopavlivka axis, the enemy is trying to capture several settlements (Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Novopil, Novosilka), which are under Ukrainian control, and break through to Dnipropetrovsk region.

"There is quite fierce and active fighting there today. However, the Defense Forces are conducting positional defense and are trying to keep the enemy out, causing him heavy losses," the spokesman stressed.

He noted that there was no "ceasefire as such" in the south, because the enemy continued artillery shelling and carried out air strikes with kamikaze drones, guided aerial bombs, and unguided aerial missiles. The Russians also carried out assault operations. In particular, in Novopavlivka, this is a fairly large number - 24 combat clashes, Voloshyn noted.

"The enemy is quite active in the south," he said.

The spokesman also reported that in the Orikhiv axis the enemy is trying to break through the defense line and seize a bridgehead near the settlements of Stepovoe, Lobkove, and Mali Scherbaky.

"He wants to take it under control in order to keep under fire control our logistical routes that go from Zaporizhia to the east - logistical routes to Hulyaipole and Orekhiv, as well as to have fire control from there on the very regional center of Zaporizhia, to shell its southern and eastern suburbs. Therefore, for several months in a row, it has been unsuccessful, but the enemy still continues its assault operations here," he emphasized.

Tags: #novopavlivka_axis #dnipropetrovsk_region #voloshyn

MORE ABOUT

17:43 30.04.2025
Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

18:54 29.04.2025
Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

Officials of defense plant in Dnipropetrovsk region put over 120,000 unsuitable mortar rounds on front – PGO

21:21 11.04.2025
Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

Zelenskyy discusses housing and water supply restoration with reps of Dnipropetrovsk region communities

18:22 21.03.2025
Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Czech Republic to take patronage over Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

15:09 11.03.2025
Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

Luxembourg Red Cross renovates department of district hospital in Dnipropetrovsk region (updated)

16:28 07.03.2025
Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

Russia damages DTEK Energy facility in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

19:42 06.02.2025
Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

Woman injured as enemy shells Marhanets

12:02 11.12.2024
Air defense forces shoot down two missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

Air defense forces shoot down two missiles in Dnipropetrovsk region

12:02 23.11.2024
Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

Czech Republic already allocates about EUR1 mln for gas heaters, medical equipment, generators in Dnipropetrovsk region

19:48 14.11.2024
Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

Woman injured in enemy attack on Nikopol district

HOT NEWS

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

Zelenskyy believes 30-day ceasefire not to be enough for Russia to restore its forces

Trump's participation in peace talks in Turkey would have additional impetus for Putin to arrive – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump's attempts to force Russia, Ukraine to negotiate by means of ultimatum not to yield results – Klympush-Tsintsadze

Svyrydenko hands over to US Embassy note confirming completion of internal procedures regarding investment fund

Court grants Poroshenko's motion to request grounds for imposing sanctions against him

Ukroboronprom to create joint venture with Rheinmetall for production of artillery ammunition

Russia carries out 115 airstrikes, 12,100 shellings, launches 7,300 drones on Ukraine on May 8-10

Erdogan tells Rutte about conversations with Zelenskyy, Putin as part of peace efforts

Putin must understand that rejection of peace has its price – Sybiha on Weimar+ statement

Sybiha calls on Brazil to use its authoritative voice in dialogue with Russia so that Zelenskyy-Putin meeting takes place

Kellogg: USA discusses deployment of military contingent of UK, France, Germany, Poland in Ukraine – media

Ukraine’s MFA holds meeting with Polish Embassy head on blocking of Ukrainian-Polish border

AD
AD