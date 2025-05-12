Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan key details of the meeting in Turkey, in particular the need for a ceasefire and its monitoring, the Ukrainian leader said.

“I spoke with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help bring an end to the war. I am grateful for his support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire,” he said on X Monday.

According to him, it is also necessary for partners to ensure monitoring of the ceasefire. “We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue working together to secure long-term guarantees of security. We will remain in constant contact with the United States,” stressed Zelenskyy.

“President Erdoğan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” the head of the Ukrainian state added.

In turn, the Turkish presidential administration reported that Erdogan, during his conversation with Zelenskyy, "stated that he considers it extremely important that Russia and Ukraine resume direct negotiations and that Turkey is ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of this process." This was stated in a message from the administration on the X social network on Monday.

Erdogan is reported to have said that he would be "glad to host Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey on the occasion of peace talks." It is noted that Erdogan said that "a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for the start of peace talks and that this opportunity should not be lost."