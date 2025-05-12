Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:43 12.05.2025

Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

2 min read
Zelenskyy discusses key details of meeting in Turkey with Erdogan

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan key details of the meeting in Turkey, in particular the need for a ceasefire and its monitoring, the Ukrainian leader said.

“I spoke with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss key details of the meeting in Türkiye, which could help bring an end to the war. I am grateful for his support and readiness to facilitate diplomacy at the highest level. We share a common view on the need for a ceasefire,” he said on X Monday.

According to him, it is also necessary for partners to ensure monitoring of the ceasefire. “We are ready for direct talks with Putin. It is crucial that we in Europe continue working together to secure long-term guarantees of security. We will remain in constant contact with the United States,” stressed Zelenskyy.

“President Erdoğan and I agreed to continue our joint efforts to ensure peace,” the head of the Ukrainian state added.

In turn, the Turkish presidential administration reported that Erdogan, during his conversation with Zelenskyy, "stated that he considers it extremely important that Russia and Ukraine resume direct negotiations and that Turkey is ready to provide the necessary support at every stage of this process." This was stated in a message from the administration on the X social network on Monday.

Erdogan is reported to have said that he would be "glad to host Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey on the occasion of peace talks." It is noted that Erdogan said that "a comprehensive ceasefire would create the necessary conditions for the start of peace talks and that this opportunity should not be lost."

Tags: #zelenskyy #talk #erdogan

MORE ABOUT

20:06 12.05.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

Zelenskyy signs law on ratification of agreement on subsoil resources

16:52 12.05.2025
More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

09:32 12.05.2025
Erdogan, in conversation with Putin, declares readiness to host negotiators in Istanbul

Erdogan, in conversation with Putin, declares readiness to host negotiators in Istanbul

16:49 10.05.2025
Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

Ukraine receives no official proposals to create buffer zone - Zelenskyy

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:39 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

Zelenskyy: Aid to Ukraine from US coming, intelligence data sharing not stopped, I hope for strengthening sanctions against Russia

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

13:10 10.05.2025
In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

In Kyiv, Zelenskyy and European leaders honor memory of fallen soldiers

17:47 09.05.2025
Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

Work of Coalition of the Willing will help strengthen entire existing security architecture of Europe - Zelenskyy to leaders of JEF member states

17:12 09.05.2025
Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

Zelenskyy to JEF leaders: When we achieve ceasefire, we’ll need monitoring

HOT NEWS

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

Sybiha: Russians completely ignoring the offer of full and durable ceasefire starting May 12

Zelenskyy invites Pope Leo XIV to visit Ukraine

EU to allocate extra EUR900 mln for Ukrainian armaments

LATEST

Russia must demonstrate its desire for peace without delay - statement by Weimar+ foreign ministers

West should strengthen support for Ukraine if Putin doesn’t stop - Poroshenko

European Council approves conclusions on evaluation of cohesion policy actions in support of Ukrainian refugees in Europe

Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Trump: Russia will agree to ceasefire in Ukraine

EU diplomacy chief: Russia 'playing games', there cannot be talks under fire

Forests of Ukraine sells 93% of timber at auctions for H2 2025

Ukraine and EU sign memo on cooperation in defense industry

Italian MFA: Responsibility for peace lies with Putin

Blockade of Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint starts

AD
AD