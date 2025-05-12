Russia must immediately agree 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine - participants of Weimar+ meeting

Russia must agree to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, participants in the Weimar+ meeting at the level of foreign ministers in London said.

“Participants of the meeting in London in the Weimar+ format at the level of foreign ministers stressed together that Russia must agree a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine immediately to pave the way for talks on lasting peace,” the Diplomatic Service of the European Union said on the social network X on Monday.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas, speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, said that in order to achieve a ceasefire, “we have to put more pressure [on Vladimir Putin] on our side. We are working on the 17th sanctions package that should be adopted next week at the Foreign Affairs Council. But also, I am very much welcoming the Senator Lindsey Graham sanctions package in the US. I think when we are doing this together, then the effort that we do together will pressure Russia into the talks.”