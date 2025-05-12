More than 110,000 Ukrainians receive state awards since start of full-scale invasion – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion, more than 110,000 Ukrainians from various components of the Defense and Security Forces have received state awards.

“To date, over the course of the full-scale war, over 110,000 Ukrainians from across the various components of our Defense and Security Forces have been honored with state awards. And this is only a fraction of our people’s courage, just a part of the heroism that allows us today to say with confidence: Ukraine has earned its rightful place in the world. Our task is to never lose what we have already achieved,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.