More than 350 people have undergone mental health trainings by URCS over the past two months

More than 350 people have received mental health and psychosocial support training from the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) over the past two months.

‘In the last two months alone, trainers in the field of mental health and psychosocial support have conducted 14 offline trainings, reaching 361 participants: 40 volunteers and employees of the Ukrainian Red Cross; 227 representatives of other organisations; 94 participants received knowledge on providing first aid to children,’ the URCS reported on Facebook on Friday.

The trainings teach how to respond to stress, practice active listening, calming techniques, compassion and self-help.

URC disseminates knowledge about mental health and first aid within the framework of the #EU4Health project implemented by the European Commission.