20:08 08.05.2025

Agreement with USA will become strong basis for economic and security cooperation – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the Agreement on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Investment Recovery Fund and thanked everyone for their work.

“I am grateful to everyone on our team who worked on the Economic Partnership Agreement with the United States, and to everyone who supported it. I thank all 338 Members of Parliament who voted in favour of the agreement. I expect the ratification law to be submitted from the Verkhovna Rada to my Office soon. Once the legal procedures are complete, we will be able to begin establishing the Fund,” Zelenskyy said on X.

He stressed that there has never been such a promising economic agreement in relations between Ukraine and America.

“This is a joint investment effort with the United States for decades to come. Right now, it serves as a strong foundation for security cooperation, and in the long term, it offers an opportunity for Ukraine and the U.S. to expand mutually beneficial economic collaboration, develop industries and create jobs in both countries, and ensure technological advancement. As agreed with President Trump, this agreement opens a new chapter in relations between Ukraine and the United States,” Zelenskyy summed up.

