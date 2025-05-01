Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is equal agreement that creates opportunity for investments in Ukraine

The agreement with the United States on the establishment of an investment fund is equal, which creates an opportunity for quite significant investments in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Today there were reports from our government team on economic partnership with the United States of America. The agreement is there, signed, will be sent for ratification to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, and we are interested in ensuring that there are no delays with the agreement," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

The president noted that the representatives of Ukraine did a good job, because the agreement changed significantly during the preparation process. "Now this is a truly equal agreement that creates an opportunity for investments in Ukraine – quite significant ones – and, in addition, for a significant modernization of production in Ukraine and, no less importantly, the modernization of legal practices in our country," the president said.

He also added that the agreement does not include debt and a Reconstruction Fund is being created that will invest in Ukraine.

"This is work together with America and on fair terms, when both the Ukrainian state and the United States, which help us in defense, can earn in partnership," Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, today is actually the first result of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Vatican. "We are very much looking forward to other results of our conversation," Zelenskyy said.

He also discussed the ratification of the agreement with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk as well as legislative work in the coming weeks.