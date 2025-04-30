Woman injured in attack on Kamianske dies in hospital – authorities

A woman injured in attack by drones on the city of Kamianske, Dnipropetrovsk region, has died in hospital, Head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak said on Wednesday.

"An 88-year-old woman who was injured in Kamianske on April 26 died in hospital. Then she received severe burns. All this time, doctors fought for her life. However, unfortunately, it was cut short. This is the second victim of that attack on the city. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased," he said on Telegram.

It was previously reported that on April 26, a 67-year-old man died in Kamianske when a drone hit a high-rise building, and six people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.