Zelenskyy arrives in Rome – press secretary

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Rome, where, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska and the Ukrainian delegation, they will take part in the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis, the president's press secretary, Serhiy Nykyforov, reported.

As reported, on April 21, the Vatican announced the death of 88-year-old Pope Francis. On April 23, Pope Francis' body was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican for a farewell that will last three days. The funeral of Pope Francis will take place on April 26.