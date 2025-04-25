Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:43 25.04.2025

Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady

2 min read
Zelenskyy on farewell trip to Pope Francis: If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at level of foreign minister and First Lady
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy notes the importance of Ukraine being present at the farewell ceremony for Pope Francis in Rome, and if he himself does not have time to come to the ceremony, then Ukraine will be represented at the level of Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"If I don't make it, Ukraine will be represented at a decent level. The foreign minister and the first lady will be there. As for me, it was important for me to be here," Zelenskyy told reporters on Friday.

He also reported that he had several military meetings scheduled today, as well as Headquarters.

"There are several closed questions regarding this strike [the Russian strike on the night of April 24] and regarding Ukraine's response. I don't know how long this will take. If I have time, I will definitely be present [at the farewell ceremony for the Pope], because I have already said that this is important for Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, on April 21, the Vatican announced the death of 88-year-old Pope Francis. Pope Francis' body was transferred to St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican on April 23 for a three-day lay in state. The basilica was open until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday. Pope Francis' funeral will take place on April 26.

It was previously planned that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would go to pay his last respects to Pope Francis. However, after the shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 24, he cut short the South African part of his visit and announced that he was returning to Kyiv.

Tags: #vatikan #zelenskyy #visit

