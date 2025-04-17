Russian strike on Sumy cannot be called mistake – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/news/all

The soft reaction of U.S. President Donald Trump to the latest Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities indicates a continuation of the policy of the U.S. administration that existed before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes.

"This special operation by the Russians to attack Sumy cannot be called a mistake… This is a murder and this strike was directed here, to the center [of Sumy], it did not go to the front and tell stories about how I am striking at the front, but this is a mistake, I apologize, we cannot find justifications when you hit the center of the city with missiles," Zelenskyy said during a briefing on Thursday.

On April 14, U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the Russian missile strike on Sumy, calling it "terrible" and "a mistake by Russia."