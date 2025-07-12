Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

The number of people injured in the overnight drone strike on the Ukrainian city of Lviv has risen to six, including an 11-year-old boy, according to Maksym Kozytsky, head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

"Six people sought medical attention following the night's attack on Lviv. Among them is an 11-year-old boy. Five, including the child, were treated at the scene. One man was hospitalized," Kozytsky wrote on Telegram Saturday.

The city of Lviv was hit by the most extensive drone strike since the start of the full-scale invasion. Explosions occurred in several parts of the city, with confirmed impacts and damage to multiple buildings, including residential properties and a kindergarten. Numerous windows were shattered, dozens of vehicles were damaged, and power lines were downed.