Interfax-Ukraine
16:58 12.07.2025

Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills 2 – State Emergency Service

Russian airstrike on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region kills 2 – State Emergency Service
On Saturday, July 12, Russian occupation forces launched airstrikes using guided aerial bombs on the village of Velykomykhailivka in Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SES).

"As a result of the strike, a passenger car caught fire. While extinguishing the blaze, rescuers discovered the charred bodies of two individuals inside the vehicle," the SES reported on its official Telegram channel.

The fire has since been fully extinguished.

