13:10 12.07.2025

Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

Russian occupiers launched a strike on the central part of the Ukrainian city of Sloviansk around 8 a.m., hitting an area near the bus station. One person was killed and several others were injured, according to Mayor Vadym Liakh.

"The strike hit the central part of the city near the bus station. A shopping complex, auto repair shop, educational institution, and administrative building were damaged. Sadly, there are wounded and one fatality – a man born in 1990," Liakh wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

