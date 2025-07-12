Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:11 12.07.2025

Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

1 min read

In Cherkasy region, Ukraine, a Russian strike damaged eight private homes and power infrastructure, according to regional military administration head Ihor Taburets.

A Russian missile was intercepted and 20 UAVs were neutralized in Cherkasy region. No injuries were reported.

In Cherkasy district, blast waves damaged eight homes. Around 50 households are currently without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore service. Damage assessments are ongoing.

Tags: #damaged #strike #cherkasy_region

MORE ABOUT

14:38 12.07.2025
Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

13:10 12.07.2025
Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

Russian forces shell center of city of Sloviansk in Ukraine, killing civilian

11:29 12.07.2025
Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

Number of injured in drone attack on Ukrainian city of Lviv rises to 6, including 1 child – authorities

12:45 05.07.2025
URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

09:53 03.07.2025
Ukrnafta filling station slightly damaged in M06 highway blasts in Ukraine, continues operating normally

Ukrnafta filling station slightly damaged in M06 highway blasts in Ukraine, continues operating normally

09:28 30.06.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Cherkasy region

Ukrainian Red Cross Society helps eliminate consequences of Russian attack on Cherkasy region

09:43 10.06.2025
Death toll from enemy strike on Odesa grows to two – authorities

Death toll from enemy strike on Odesa grows to two – authorities

10:01 09.06.2025
Russians attack Rivne region

Russians attack Rivne region

09:35 09.06.2025
Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

Defense forces down 33 enemy UAVs in Cherkasy region, infrastructure damaged

13:37 30.05.2025
Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

Zelenskyy on strike on Kharkiv: everyone in world should not bargain with aggressor, but force him to stop

HOT NEWS

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

Attack on Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi: 2 dead, 2 badly injured, 10 sustaining minor injuries – State Emergency Service

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

LATEST

Russian airstrike hits Ukrainian Sumy community, killing 2

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities, killing 4 civilians – Prosecutor General's Office

Russia launched 26 cruise missiles, 597 drones overnight, tougher secondary sanctions needed – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Donetsk region in Ukraine: 4 civilians killed, 6 injured in heavy attack –authorities

Occupiers shell 16 settlements in Ukraine's Zaporizhia region, killing 3 civilians – authorities

Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Poroshenko condemns searches of anti-corruption activist Shabunin as 'broad offensive' by authorities

Ukrainian Defense Forces shoot down 344 aerial targets overnight, including 25 Kh-101 cruise missiles – Air Force

AD
AD