Eight homes, power grids damaged in Ukraine's Cherkasy region due to Russian strike

In Cherkasy region, Ukraine, a Russian strike damaged eight private homes and power infrastructure, according to regional military administration head Ihor Taburets.

A Russian missile was intercepted and 20 UAVs were neutralized in Cherkasy region. No injuries were reported.

In Cherkasy district, blast waves damaged eight homes. Around 50 households are currently without electricity. Emergency crews are already working to restore service. Damage assessments are ongoing.