14:38 12.07.2025

Twenty-seven-year-old woman killed in Russian artillery attack on Ukrainian city of Nikopol

A 27-year-old woman was killed and two others were injured in a Russian artillery strike on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine, regional governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

"A 27-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol. The enemy took her life by shelling the city with heavy artillery. Two more people were injured. A 35-year-old man was hospitalized in moderate condition. An 86-year-old woman is receiving outpatient treatment," Lysak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

The attack also caused damage to private homes, outbuildings, vehicles, and power lines.

