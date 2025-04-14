Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:01 14.04.2025

Russia shells hit train in Chernihiv region – Ukrzaliznytsia

1 min read

Russian forces have shelled a train in Chernihiv region, the press service of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia - UZ) has said.

"Railway infrastructure is again under enemy fire. Russian terrorists fired at a train carriage on the border with the enemy in the Chernihiv region. As a result, the carriage was damaged, a fire broke out inside the carriage, and the windows were broken. The damaged carriage remained on the move and left the scene of the incident as part of the train," the UZ press service said.

There were no casualties or injuries, workers and passengers were in shelters, the report said.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #ukrzaliznytsia

