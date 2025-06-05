Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:15 05.06.2025

Five civilians killed in attack by enemy drones on Pryluky

Five civilians in Pryluky were killed in a massive night attack by Russian UAVs, the head of Chernihiv regional military administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported on Telegram.

"Tonight, the enemy attacked the city of Pryluky with strike drones [preliminarily, at least six Geran-type drones]. Houses in a residential area were damaged by the explosions. It is previously known that five people died - including two women and a one-year-old child who was found under the rubble. There is also currently information about six wounded, they were hospitalized in local hospitals, all necessary assistance is being provided," Chaus wrote on the Telegram channel.

Police, rescuers and other emergency services are working at the scene of the enemy strikes.

Later, the police updated the information about the killed: they are a 46-year-old woman, her daughter born in 1998 and a grandson born in 2024.

Tags: #chernihiv_region #attack

