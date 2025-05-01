Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:25 01.05.2025

Ukrzaliznytsia receives 23 backup powerhouses from Netherlands, Switzerland

2 min read

Under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine within the project to ensure uninterrupted power supply for critical railway infrastructure, JSC Ukrzaliznytsia received 23 backup powerhouses from donors from the Netherlands and Switzerland.

"Since the beginning of the full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation, Ukraine has received 211 humanitarian cargoes from the Netherlands with a total weight of 2,905 tonnes, and from Switzerland - 59 cargoes with a total weight of 651 tonnes," the ministry reported on Thursday.

The Ministry of Energy did not specify the capacity of the provided powerhouses.

The equipment was provided to Ukraine by the Ministry of Economy and Climate of the Netherlands and an unnamed donor from Switzerland.

As reported, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) opened two credit facilities for Ukrzaliznytsia in December 2024 - EUR 180 million for the purchase of gas-powered units and EUR 300 million for the purchase of electric locomotives.

According to the plans, the loan funds in the amount of EUR 180 million are allocated for the purchase and installation of equipment for decentralized small-scale gas generation with a total capacity of up to 270 MW. The facilities were planned to be located at Ukrzaliznytsia sites throughout Ukraine. The total cost of the project is EUR 248 million.

