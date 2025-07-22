Sybiha on Kellogg's visit: We talked about weapons, waiting for Zelenskyy-Trump contact to further implement agreements reached

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha revealed details of the visit of US Presidential Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Kyiv last week and the topics that were raised during the meetings.

At a joint press conference with his French counterpart Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv on Monday evening, Sybiha noted that General Keith Kellogg's visit must be understood in the context of the agreements reached by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President Donald Trump in The Hague and later during a telephone conversation.

"That is, all this is a continuation of that high-level dialogue. Kellogg arrived as a result of these productive conversations, which had new elements. I confirm this to you as well," Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that in this context Ukraine proposed "a certain approach."

"And General Kellogg was familiar with it - on the purchase of US weapons in America. First of all, Patriot air defense systems. The general was informed of the required quantity, which could really play an important role in protecting various cities and regions of Ukraine. We need a significant quantity. Actually, we presented this to the general," Sybiha said.

The parties also discussed joint, mutually beneficial cooperation, in particular, the discussion concerned Ukrainian drones.

"And the American side is showing interest in joint production, in our products. This includes long-range weapons. We also need them. This was discussed. And other positions that are a priority for the front today, they were brought to the attention of the general," Sybiha said.

According to him, Ukraine expects Kellogg to report the results of his trip to President Trump.

"After which we expect appropriate contact, communication between President Zelenskyy and President Trump for the further implementation of the agreements reached. And they, I can also tell you this clearly, are promising," Sybiha said.