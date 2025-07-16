Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:07 16.07.2025

Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights

2 min read
Yermak and Kellogg hold meeting at Center for Protection of Children's Rights


Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Special Representative of the President of the United States Keith Kellogg met at the Center for the Protection of Children's Rights as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

"I presented the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, which unites the efforts of the state, civil society and international partners. This issue is not only humanitarian - it is a matter of global justice and security. Ukrainian children cannot be a subject of bargaining. On June 2, Ukraine officially handed over to Russia the initial list of children and a formal request for their return. Now we are waiting for action from the Russian Federation," Yermak said on the Telegram channel following the meeting.

He noted that there are currently more than 16,000 known cases of illegal detention, of which at least 1,800 are on Russian territory. About 900 children have died, and more than 2,000 have been injured. There are also at least 19 known cases of sexual abuse of children.

"These crimes must be stopped. Together, we will return every child home. This is important," Yermak emphasized.

The meeting was also attended by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, the Presidential Advisor on Children's Rights Daria HHHerasymchuk and the co-chair of the high-level international expert group Bring Kids Back UA Lady Helena Kennedy.

Tags: #kellogg #yermak #met #bring_kids_back_ua

