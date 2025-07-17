Yermak, Kellogg mourn victims of Babyn Yar massacre

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/11858

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg have honored the memory of the victims of the shootings in Babyn Yar.

"Together with the Special Representative of the US President, General Keith Kellogg, we visited Babyn Yar. A symbolic place. A place of deep sorrow. We honored the memory of the victims of the shootings in Babyn Yar," Yermak said on Telegram.

Yermak noted that Ukrainian identity is respect for every nation, every faith, every tragedy.

"Today, the enemy has armed itself with drones and missiles. The alliance of evil - Russia, Iran, North Korea - is attacking peaceful life, destroying cities, killing children. Shaheds, Gerans, KN23 missiles and ammunition - two wars, one weapon of terror. The weaker the Russian Federation is, the safer the entire free and democratic world will be," he stressed, adding that sanctions should be stronger.

"Weapons are more powerful. Actions are more decisive. Because dictators understand only force," Yermak wrote.