Sybiha, Kellogg discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US defense cooperation

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and U.S. Presidential Envoy Keith Kellogg discussed ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-U.S. defense cooperation and coordinated further steps to increase the cost of war for Russia.

On the social network, Sybiha said he had a productive meeting with Kellogg. The Foreign Minister confirmed Ukraine's unwavering commitment to peaceful efforts aimed at ending the war and restoring peace.

"We are grateful to President [Donald] Trump for his pivotal decision to provide, together with European allies, new Patriot systems and other weapons. We discussed ways to expand the mutually beneficial Ukrainian-American defense cooperation, welcomed the bipartisan momentum behind the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, and coordinated further steps to increase the cost of war for the aggressor," the statement reads.

Sybiha said that despite Russian propaganda claims, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing this war. The Foreign Minister stressed that "in fact, despite vast resources and losses, Moscow has failed to achieve a single strategic goal."

He called for promoting peace through strength: expanding Ukraine's capabilities and increasing transatlantic pressure to force Russia to end its aggressive war.