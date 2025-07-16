Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:01 16.07.2025

Kellogg after visiting war children memorial: Killings of innocent civilians, especially children, must end

1 min read

The memory of the children who were victims of Russian aggression in Ukraine should be honored not with flowers or toys, but with real deeds: the killings must stop, said the US President's special representative for Ukraine, General Keith Kellogg, who has been in Ukraine since Monday.

"This morning I visited a memorial recognizing the toll the ongoing war has had on Ukraine’s children. One pays honor and respect of their death, not by laying of flowers, but by stuffed toy animals. The killing of innocent civilians, especially children, must end," he wrote on the social network X on Wednesday.

"The US president has made it clear: the killings must stop," Kellogg added.

 

