Chief Rabbi of Ukraine gives Kellogg a gift for Trump

Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman ha spresented Special Representative Keith Kellogg with a gift for the US President during a meeting. Azman wrote about this on the X platform on Tuesday.

"W had a good conversation at the solemn event dedicated to the Day of Ukrainian Statehood, where he congratulated me on the high award from the President of Ukraine. We also had a very warm and friendly conversation at today's private event,” Azman said.

“We talked about many things, but of course, I emphasized the essence and importance of helping Ukraine, and not just with words or personal stories, but with a very special thing! I presented him with a gift for US President Donald Trump - a painting of the US Declaration of Independence, along with a portrait of Donald Trump! Which Keith Kellogg promised to hand over to the US President personally," he added.