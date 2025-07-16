Shmyhal meeting with Kellogg

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

After the Verkhovna Rada accepted his resignation from the post of Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal announced a meeting with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg, in Kyiv.

"An important meeting with the US President's Special Representative, General Keith Kellogg. The topic of our conversation was weapons, sanctions, and bringing peace closer. I thanked President Donald Trump for the decision to sell NATO countries critical weapons for Ukraine, in particular Patriot systems and missiles. This will help save many lives," Shmyhal wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday evening.

As Shmyhal noted, he emphasized that "we are committed to further deepening defense cooperation between Ukraine and the United States, especially in the area of strengthening air defense, and are interested in developing joint production with the United States and further cooperation in the purchase of defense weapons together with Europe."

"We specifically focused on the importance of strengthening sanctions against Russia. They must deal a truly painful blow to the Russian economy. We count on the leadership role of the United States in further bringing a sustainable and just peace closer," Shmyhal concluded.