18:03 16.07.2025

Kellogg discusses cooperation in achieving peace in Ukraine with UK Defence Minister

US Special Representative for the United States Keith Kellogg met with UK Chief of Defence Staff Anthony Radakin during his visit to Kyiv. Kellogg reported on the meeting on the X platform on Tuesday.

“Building on the progress made in Rome on the Coalition of the Willing, I had a meeting with UK Chief of Defense Admiral TonyRadakin in Kyiv today. America and our European allies continue to work towards a lasting peace in the Russia-Ukraine war,” Kellogg said on X.

Earlier, the US President's special representative noted in a note on Platform X his talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

