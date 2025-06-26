Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:21 26.06.2025

Australia imposes sanctions on 37 Russian citizens, 7 companies

2 min read
Australia imposes sanctions on 37 Russian citizens, 7 companies
Photo: Unsplash

 Australia has added 37 individuals and seven legal entities to the list of sanctions against Russia.

"The 37 persons and 7 entities listed have been added to [Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] DFAT's Consolidated List," a statement published on the Australian Foreign Ministry's website said.

Financial restrictions and travel bans will apply, it said.

According to the updated list published on the website of the Australian government, restrictions were imposed on board members of Sovcomflot, Gazprom Neft, Gazprombank, as well as Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov and Rushydro General Director Viktor Khmarin.

Sanctions will also apply to singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, athlete, TV presenter Maria Kiselyova, Life project founder, New Media Publishing House General Director Aram Gabrelyanov, actor Vyacheslav Manucharov, Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) Deputy General Director Anton Zlatopolsky, and Institute for Internet Development General Director Alexei Goreslavsky.

The Soglasie insurance company, the Micron company, Baikal Electronics processor manufacturer, and the Minatech company are on the sanction list as well.

The statement said the sanctions were imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that "targeted sanctions reflect our close coordination with key NATO partners, including the UK, Canada and the European Union."

Australia has now imposed more than 1,500 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she said.

Tags: #australia #sanctions_russia

MORE ABOUT

14:55 25.06.2025
Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

10:14 19.06.2025
Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for first time

Australia imposes sanctions against Russia's shadow fleet for first time

17:45 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

Zelenskyy: Final decision on sanctions against Russia is in White House

16:55 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

Zelenskyy: Final decisions on Russian sanctions up to White House

15:34 05.06.2025
Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

Slovak parliamentarians speak out against anti-Russian sanctions, Czech Republic maintains course to increase pressure on Russia

13:31 04.06.2025
Kellogg: New US sanctions package against Russia ready for approval

Kellogg: New US sanctions package against Russia ready for approval

11:27 04.06.2025
Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

Switzerland joins 17th package of EU sanctions against Russia

10:38 04.06.2025
US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

US, EU sanctions must be coordinated to put pressure on Russia – Yermak

10:14 26.05.2025
Zelenskyy announces new packages of sanctions against Russian, its accomplices in near future

Zelenskyy announces new packages of sanctions against Russian, its accomplices in near future

12:41 21.05.2025
EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

EU already planning 18th package of sanctions against Russia - Pistorius

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

Ukraine, Council of Europe sign agreement on Special Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression against Ukraine

LATEST

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Vast majority of books in Ukraine published in state language

25 residential buildings significantly damaged by Russian strikes have already been restored in Kyiv, 7 more are in the works

Former Odesa Mayor Bodelan passes away

Traffic at Uhryniv border crossing point temporarily suspended

Crimean Tatar flag raised in Kyiv as a sign of solidarity

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Politics should not prevail and cause chaos in city governance - Klitschko at KCSA meeting

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

Erdogan: Trump ready to come to Turkey for peace in Ukraine if Putin comes

AD
AD