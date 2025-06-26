Australia imposes sanctions on 37 Russian citizens, 7 companies

Photo: Unsplash

Australia has added 37 individuals and seven legal entities to the list of sanctions against Russia.

"The 37 persons and 7 entities listed have been added to [Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] DFAT's Consolidated List," a statement published on the Australian Foreign Ministry's website said.

Financial restrictions and travel bans will apply, it said.

According to the updated list published on the website of the Australian government, restrictions were imposed on board members of Sovcomflot, Gazprom Neft, Gazprombank, as well as Tatarstan head Rustam Minnikhanov and Rushydro General Director Viktor Khmarin.

Sanctions will also apply to singer Yaroslav Dronov, known as Shaman, athlete, TV presenter Maria Kiselyova, Life project founder, New Media Publishing House General Director Aram Gabrelyanov, actor Vyacheslav Manucharov, Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) Deputy General Director Anton Zlatopolsky, and Institute for Internet Development General Director Alexei Goreslavsky.

The Soglasie insurance company, the Micron company, Baikal Electronics processor manufacturer, and the Minatech company are on the sanction list as well.

The statement said the sanctions were imposed in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said that "targeted sanctions reflect our close coordination with key NATO partners, including the UK, Canada and the European Union."

Australia has now imposed more than 1,500 sanctions in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, she said.