Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:46 19.07.2025

Ukraine returns 11 more children from occupation

2 min read
Ukraine has managed to return 11 more children aged 10 to 17 from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation, said Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"Within the framework of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we managed to return 11 Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation. Their age is from 10 to 17 years old," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

According to him, the story of the family, "from which we returned five brothers and sisters, was particularly striking. The children were taken to Russia, and for a long time, there was no information about them. Only later did they themselves contact their adult sister in Ukraine and asked to take them home."

Yermak noted that even after that, the path back was extremely difficult. The Russian guardianship authorities exerted pressure, dragging out the process. The return became possible only after more than a year of persistent and painstaking work.

"This story is another reminder: Ukraine does not stop until its children are at home," Yermak wrote.

He also expressed gratitude to the State of Qatar for its mediation, as well as to the team of the Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine for their coordinated and principled work.

Tags: #bring_kids_back_ua

